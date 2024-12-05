Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 59.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Up 0.2 %

ScanSource stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $407,121.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,684.80. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ScanSource

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.