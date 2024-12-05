Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,330 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Titan Machinery by 116.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.30 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.