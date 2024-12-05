Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 42,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $75,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 250.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,805,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,108,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,505,670.08. This trade represents a 0.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.