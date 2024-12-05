Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,919.44. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARQT opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

