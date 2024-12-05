HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 747.06 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 746.70 ($9.49), with a volume of 188251375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 737.90 ($9.38).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.10).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 698.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 681.43. The company has a market cap of £136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,393.26%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £299,549.60 ($380,622.11). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

