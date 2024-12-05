Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Michael T. Constantino Buys 4,600 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Constantino bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,410.50. This trade represents a 37.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $557.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

