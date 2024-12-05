Hut 8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 12,269 call options.
HUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
Shares of Hut 8 stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
