Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 5491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Hypera Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

