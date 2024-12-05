ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 685,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 777,908 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after acquiring an additional 465,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

