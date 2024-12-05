IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,230 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 977,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 996.5% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 228,610 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 177,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

