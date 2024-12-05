IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 71.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

