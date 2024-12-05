IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOO opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

