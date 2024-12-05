IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $208.67 and a twelve month high of $280.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

