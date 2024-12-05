Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 7,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.02 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of C$146.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

