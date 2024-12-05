Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,027,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,573,000 after buying an additional 2,829,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,433,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 1,157,052 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,900,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,132,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

