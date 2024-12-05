indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $772.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at $86,433.21. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 555,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

