Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $135.88 and a one year high of $306.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.71.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

