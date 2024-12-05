Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 270.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 206,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

