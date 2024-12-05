Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.17.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INGR opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $155.44.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
