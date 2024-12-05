InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.43. 207,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,319,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of InMode

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 1,363,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 739,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 437,122 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of InMode by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.