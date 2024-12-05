Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 58,500 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 69,218 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $3,262,244.34.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $4,002,054.16.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 2.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
