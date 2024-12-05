Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $33.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 5,729 shares.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

