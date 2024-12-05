Insider Buying: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Purchases 444,444 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,999.80.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CVE:SEI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.10. 213,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. Sintana Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$411.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

