Insider Buying: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Purchases 444,444 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,999.80.
Sintana Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
CVE:SEI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.10. 213,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. Sintana Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$411.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.87.
About Sintana Energy
