Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,936 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $48,690.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,726.25. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.

On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $105,135.48.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $42,034.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

