Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

