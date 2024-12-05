Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CEO Sells 11,590 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 25.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

