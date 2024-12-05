Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 25,589 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $875,143.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,966,616.20. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CDRE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadre by 454.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cadre in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cadre in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

