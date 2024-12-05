Insider Selling: Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $114,713.27 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 56,509 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $114,713.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,020,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,355.95. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 73,986 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $149,451.72.

On Monday, November 25th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 200 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 3,901 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $7,880.02.

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

CSLR stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Complete Solaria by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

