Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $214,229.64 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claire Herkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $522.43 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,678,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $266,541,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.