Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 263 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,796.34. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.03.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $301,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.