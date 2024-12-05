Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 263 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $20,616.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,796.34. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $301,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

