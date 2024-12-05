Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Major Shareholder Sells 82,572 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 82,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,667,954.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,715,249.40. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 25,878 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $536,968.50.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 78,728 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,584,007.36.

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

