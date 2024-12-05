Insider Selling: Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) Insider Sells 15,035,795 Shares of Stock

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

MTT opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.