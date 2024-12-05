Insider Selling: Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) Insider Sells 15,035,795 Shares of Stock

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93.
Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance
MTT opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile
