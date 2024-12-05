Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 10,237 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $2,150,793.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,885,561.50. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Paylocity by 27.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 20.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
