Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $15,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,884.40. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK remained flat at $31.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 390.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 985.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.