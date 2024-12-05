Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) COO Sells $3,475,121.24 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Post Stock Performance
POST stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
