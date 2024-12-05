Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 85,600 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PTCT stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
