Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 85,600 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.