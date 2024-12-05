Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells 211 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $14,696.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $491,241.45. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 470.2% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 445,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.