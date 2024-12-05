Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.