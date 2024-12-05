Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 2,218 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,528,625. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $10,507,496.25.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $3,595,283.64.

On Friday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 223.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

