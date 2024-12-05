Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 117 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $14,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,187.48. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.3 %

SNX stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 431,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,542. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 1,154,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 560.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 371,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 315,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after purchasing an additional 269,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

