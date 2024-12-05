Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $38,050.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

