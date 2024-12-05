Insider Selling: Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Sells 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Larry Diamond sold 30,000,000 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.35 ($2.16), for a total value of A$100,500,000.00 ($64,838,709.68).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 3.75.
