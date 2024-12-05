Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Up 4.0 %

Insmed stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

