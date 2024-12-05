Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

IAS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.9 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $4,724,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 449,805.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 427,315 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 57.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 585,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 213,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.