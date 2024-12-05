Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

