Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

