Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 105,214 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 389,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

