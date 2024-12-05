Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

