Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $663,745,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 982.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after purchasing an additional 491,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $536.49 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.07. The stock has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

