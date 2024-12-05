Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

